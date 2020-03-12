Reference:

Our gut microbiota provides us with many benefits; defending us against pathogens, tuning our immune systems, and aiding in the digestion of fiber. Now scientists have discovered yet another way that the bacteria in our guts could help by offering a potential way of protecting us from chemical modifications of food ingredients introduced by food processing.Maillard reaction products form upon heat-induced reaction of amino acids with reducing sugars and are common in processed foods.To conduct this experiment, scientists used mice that were colonized with a defined group of 54 sequenced and cultured human gut bacterial strains. After a model gut community was established, mice were given defined sugar-rich (mainly sucrose) diets containing either whey protein isolate, as a representative of processed dietary protein, or an amino acid (AA) mixture that matched the composition of the whey protein isolate as a control.. This gut-dwelling bacterium utilized FL as a carbon source in a dose-dependent fashion. The effect was selective, as dietary whey protein did not increase the absolute abundance of Collinsella aerofaciens, although both species were able to catabolize FL in vitro. The repression of FL utilization locus by glucose in the diet in C. aerofaciens but not in C. intestinalis may partly explain these findings.Next, authors wanted to determine whether the genes involved in the import and metabolism of FL in C. intestinalis was different between the whey and AA diet groups.. The upregulated genes were primarily located at a single genomic locus that encode genes involved in the utilization of FL/glucoselysine.Thus, the putative machinery for importing and phosphorylating FL are all upregulated in C. intestinalis in the whey diet compared to the AA diet. The authors suspect that this upregulation of FL-related genes drives the increase in C. intestinalis absolute abundance by enabling C. intestinalis growth on FL derived from whey. In support of this, authors report that C. intestinalis is able to import and metabolize FL in vitro, leading to excretion of lysine, formate, and acetate that are innocuous metabolic end products of glycolysis.They suggest that in the future, at risk populations may be considered as candidates for well-controlled clinical studies where they are given candidate strains capable of bioremediating harmful components of their diets generated by food processing.Wolf, Ashley R., Darryl A. Wesener, Jiye Cheng, Alexandra N. Houston-Ludlam, Zachary W. Beller, Matthew C. Hibberd, Richard J. Giannone, et al. 2019. "Bioremediation of a Common Product of Food Processing by a Human Gut Bacterium." Cell Host and Microbe 26 (4): 463-477.e8. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.chom.2019.09.001 .Megan Mouw holds a Bachelor of Science in microbiology from McGill University (Canada). Driven by her experiences at UCSF medical center in San Francisco, Megan is passionate about the role that the gut microbiota plays in maintaining health and wellness. She is currently perusing graduate studies in Microbiology and Environmental Toxicology at the University of California Santa Cruz and hopes to share her love of science through writing.