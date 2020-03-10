Fire in the Sky
Fireball meteor seen over Seville in Andalucía, Spain
Elizabeth Sundlof
Euro Weekly
Mon, 09 Mar 2020 13:09 UTC
The Institute of Astrophysics of Andalucía and head investigator José María Madiedo has analysed the meteorite and concluded that it was a rock that had detached from a bigger asteroid and made its way into our atmosphere with a speed of 54,000 kilometres per hour.
The meteor was first spotted at a height of 78 kilometres above Ciudad Real, in Castilla de Mancha. It followed a northeast trajectory and burnt out at a height of 38 kilometres over the same province.
Reader Comments
Rowan Cocoan · 2020-03-10T13:34:14Z
Rowan Cocoan PLUS this one.
I realize that a part of this must be that there's a camera there, but given the supposed dearth of fireballs, this is beyond getting odd.
Sek Super Sargasso Sea. Charles Fort. Book of the Damned. Free [Link]
Baybars · 2020-03-10T14:11:43Z
Thank you for the link RC. I've read that work by Mr. Fort, along with a few of his other treatises on how evidence is thrown away by dogmatic science in favor of speculation.
Our solar system is passing through a region of space occupied by large waves of electromagnetic energy that carry a tremendous amount of solid matter. These waves emanate from the center of our galaxy in the same way our Sun emits its own energy waves through which the Earth passes repeatedly, each time receiving large doses of electromagnetic radiation which excites our atmosphere (aurora borealis) and rains down an increased amount of dust and particles.
Its just that the energy waves emanating from the center of our galaxy are a lot more powerful than those from our sun and the galactic waves contain different forms of radiation and much larger bits of rock. It is my opinion that the increase in fireballs is an indication that our solar system is entering one of these waves and we will be in it for may generations.
Here's only the most recently reported fireBALLS over the same area recently, yet which were before the above:
Bright meteor filmed over Andalusia, SpainOn Feb. 23, at around 0:22 local time, numerous casual eyewitnesses saw a beautiful and bright meteor over the south of Spain. It was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere...
AND
Two meteor fireballs sighted across the skies of Spain's Andalucia - 3 in 4 daysTwo large fireballs were seen shooting across the sky during the night of February 18 and 19. They could be observed from different points of the Andalucían provinces of Almería, Granada and...
These type of repeated meteor falls in the same place are becoming more consistent with Fort's Super Sargasso Sea.