On Saturday night, at approximately 8:33 local time, a fireball could be seen in the Andalucían night sky. It could be observed in Seville, Granada and Almería.and made its way into our atmosphere with a speed of 54,000 kilometres per hour.The meteor was first spotted at a height of 78 kilometres above Ciudad Real, in Castilla de Mancha. It followed a northeast trajectory and burnt out at a height of 38 kilometres over the same province.