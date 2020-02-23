Meteor over Spain
© YouTube/Meteors (screen capture)
On Feb. 23, at around 0:22 local time, numerous casual eyewitnesses saw a beautiful and bright meteor over the south of Spain. It was generated by a rock from an asteroid that hit the atmosphere at about 43,000 km/h. It began at an altitude of about 70 km over Almería (Andalusia), and ended at a height of around 29 km over the Mediterranean Sea.

The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN), from the meteor-observing stations located at Calar Alto (Almería), Sierra Nevada (Granada), La Hita (Toledo), and Sevilla. The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).