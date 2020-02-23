Two large fireballs were seen shooting across the sky during the night of February 18 and 19. They could be observed from different points of the Andalucían provinces of Almería, Granada and Seville.The first one was detected by the CAHA observation station in Almería, but because of the weather conditions (cloudy night skies), the trajectory could not be calculated nor could more information be collected.The second fireball, observed on February 19, could just as the first one be observed by the Almería observatory, but also by the observatories in Sierra Nevada (Granada) and Seville.Following the analysis of the second fireball, the professor of the Institute of Astrophysics in Andalucía (IAACSIC), José Maria Madiedo, has concluded that this object had its origin as part of a larger asteroid. It was a rock that had detached from a larger asteroid and hit our atmosphere at a speed of about 126,000 kilometres per hour.The fiery asteroid was first observed at an altitude of 99 kilometres above the Mediterranean Sea, going southwest from the coast of Almería, ending at about an altitude of 31 kilometres above the sea.