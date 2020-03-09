Science of the Spirit
Crying is not a sign of weakness, it's a sign of emotional intelligence
Sat, 08 Feb 2020 00:00 UTC
As we grow older, we learn that we need to hide our tears so that we are not perceived as emotionally weak persons. Moreover, we fear to show our true feelings in order not to get hurt or someone to take advantage of us.
Even though we try very hard to hide our tears we need to let go from time to time in order to feel better. It is very important to face our emotions and be open about them. When a person is aware of its feelings, then this is a sign of emotional intelligence, and not of weakness.
If you think that you cannot express your feelings, you should try it as suppressing them can cause only problems and more stress for you. The negativity will only build up and the ignorance of your feelings will come to a point of no escape.
If we are experiencing some emotional distress, then crying is only a way to let it go. It will help you to free yourself from all that build up tension and stress making you more open to properly addressing the problem that bothers you.
You cannot pretend all the time that everything is fine and leave your emotions to pile up. If you feel like crying, cry and thus release the body from all the negativity and stress.
If you are still against crying read below what experts think about crying:
Dr. Judith Orloff states:
"Crying makes us feel better, even when a problem persists. In addition to physical detoxification, emotional tears heal the heart. You don't want to hold tears back.
Try to let go of outmoded, untrue, conceptions about crying. It is good to cry. It is healthy to cry. This helps to emotionally clear sadness and stress. Crying is also essential to resolve grief when waves of tears periodically come over us after we experience a loss.
Tears help us process the loss so we can keep living with open hearts. Otherwise, we are set up for depression if we suppress these potent feelings.
When a friend apologized for curling up in the fetal position on my floor, weeping, depressed over a failing romance, I told her, "Your tears blessed my floor. There is nothing to apologize for."
Roger Baker, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Bournemouth University and author of Emotional Processing: Healing through Feeling maintains:
"Crying does help us process faster than if we don't cry at all, but it's not the only thing — it's part of a package of expressing it. If your father died, your natural reaction would be to cry. You wouldn't be able to get it out of your mind, you'd be discussing it a great deal, and you couldn't work or do anything initially.
But gradually, the turmoil would subside. You'd reach a point where you could look at photos, and although you'd remember him, there would be no powerful emotional reaction.
At that point, you could say it has been emotionally processed. But it's not the passing of time that does that — it's all the things you've done in between to help you to process it."
Crying is a great way of self-comfort, and after you finish and release yourself, you will feel as a new person, ready to move on in life.
