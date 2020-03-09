Crying is a normal human reaction to the way how the world is. However, this human feature has been marked as a sign of weakness which made people to hide their true feelings since their childhood. It is unspeakable for a boy to cry, and if a girl does it most of the time than this girl is seen as spoilt.As we grow older, we learn that we need to hide our tears so that we are not perceived as emotionally weak persons. Moreover, we fear to show our true feelings in order not to get hurt or someone to take advantage of us.Even though we try very hard to hide our tears we need to let go from time to time in order to feel better. It is very important to face our emotions and be open about them. When a person is aware of its feelings, then this is a sign of emotional intelligence, and not of weakness.If you think that you cannot express your feelings, you should try it as suppressing them can cause only problems and more stress for you. The negativity will only build up and the ignorance of your feelings will come to a point of no escape.If we are experiencing some emotional distress, then crying is only a way to let it go. It will help you to free yourself from all that build up tension and stress making you more open to properly addressing the problem that bothers you.You cannot pretend all the time that everything is fine and leave your emotions to pile up.If you are still against crying read below what experts think about crying:Dr. Judith Orloff states:"Crying makes us feel better, even when a problem persists.You don't want to hold tears back.Try to let go of outmoded, untrue, conceptions about crying. It is good to cry. It is healthy to cry. This helps to emotionally clear sadness and stress. Crying is also essential to resolve grief when waves of tears periodically come over us after we experience a loss.When a friend apologized for curling up in the fetal position on my floor, weeping, depressed over a failing romance, I told her, "Your tears blessed my floor. There is nothing to apologize for."Roger Baker, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Bournemouth University and author of Emotional Processing: Healing through Feeling maintains:"Crying does help us process faster than if we don't cry at all, but it's not the only thing — it's part of a package of expressing it. If your father died, your natural reaction would be to cry. You wouldn't be able to get it out of your mind, you'd be discussing it a great deal, and you couldn't work or do anything initially.Crying is a great way of self-comfort, and after you finish and release yourself, you will feel as a new person, ready to move on in life.