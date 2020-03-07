The proposed release of 5,000 jailed Taliban fighters, required under their peace deal with the US,President Ashraf Ghani said."The people's request is that there should be an executive guarantee so that these people will not return to violence once they are released," the Afghan leader told parliament on Saturday, adding thatUnder the agreement signed by the US and the Taliban in Qatar last Saturday, as many as 5,000 members of the militant movement currently held in Afghan prisons would be released by March 10. This would pave the way to intra-Afghan talks on the future of the country.Ghani, who is to be inaugurated on Monday for his second term as Afghanistan's president, said earlier thatDuring his parliament speechHe wouldn't promise that any of them would be included in the negotiating team, however.