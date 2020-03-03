© Getty



Almost half of the electorate were ignored at December's general election due to a "morally and politically bankrupt" voting system, according to a new report demanding proportional representation.The survey by the Electoral Reform Society (ERS) — an organisation campaigning against the existing first-past-the-post system —"Of course, not every candidate or party can or should secure representation, but first past the post is brutal in denying millions of voters any representation at all," the report said.In their audit of the election — Voters Left Voiceless — and using data from pollsters YouGov, the ERS added thatCiting campaigns for tactical voting at the 2019 election, it added: "That these issues were key talking points reflects the dysfunctional nature of Westminster's electoral system. Under proportional systems, tactical voting is far less of an issue: what you vote for is what you get."The organisation suggested that for Labour, the concentration of the party's voteThe report added:, where parties pile up votes with securing real representation.The ERS added thaton 2017 in the first December election in almost a century."Smaller parties contesting seats spread across the whole of Great Britain — the Liberal Democrats, Green Party and Brexit Party — continue to lose out," the report said. "For the Liberal Democrats, an 11.5 per cent vote share across Britain resulted in just 1.6 per cent of the Commons seats."Dr Jess Garland, the director of research and policy at the ERS, said: "It is no wonder trust in politics is at rock bottom; the vast majority of people's votes are being systematically ignored by a voting system that is morally and politically bankrupt."Westminster cannot go on like this — all parties must get behind reform of this broken system at long last. It's time Westminster caught up with the rest of the UK and ensures seats in parliament reflect how people actually want to vote."No more 'holding your nose' tactical votes, ignored votes and warped results. This research exposes the scale of disenfranchisement that is happening under one-party-takes-all voting. Its time for proportional representation and real democracy at Westminster."