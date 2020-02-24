Australia record low wheat harvest
© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
Australia to lose 66%+ crop yield this year taking it below 1980 levels, and importers who rely in Australia wheat will need to look elsewhere. UK warning citizens to brace for cut offs in food as EU exporters need to set up new trade deals. Record cold and ice storms sweep the Middle East with huge increases in precipitation across the Fertile Crescent.


