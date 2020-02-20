© Hans Blossey/imageBROKER.com/GlobalLookPress.com 27

Zachary Leeman is a US-based journalist and author of the novel Nigh.

The US film and TV industry's latest answer to its lack of diversity is 'Spellcheck for Bias,' a tool several Hollywood studios plan to use to help increase positive portrayals of Latinos on the big and small screen.'Beetlejuice' actress Geena Davis has partnered with Universal Filmed Entertainment Group to try out the new program, which was developed by Davis' Institute on Gender in Media and USC's Viterbi School of Engineering.The software is currently being fine-tuned by a group of industry insiders — and once it's ready, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Focus Features and NBC Entertainment will begin using it on their scripts, first with an eye towards increasing roles for the Latino community, which makes up nearly 20 percent of the US population, but less than five percent of characters in film and television.Davis said in a statement that Spellcheck for Bias will be "the biggest game changer of all in creating on screen inclusion." The actress is also working with Disney on implementing her program to police gender roles in scripts.