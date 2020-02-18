O:H header
If you haven't heard about the coronavirus currently locking down China, you've likely been hiding under a rock. The explanations for the origin of the virus have been all over the place: it came from Chinese people eating weird animals (bat soup anyone?); it came from space hitchhiking on a meteorite; it escaped a biotech lab; it's a bioweapon launched by the US to cripple China's economy. There's tons of speculation, but little in the way of actual verifiable evidence.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we wax on about COVID-19. Are we all gonna die? Or will it fizzle out like previous pandemics?


And check us out on Brighteon!


For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:
♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here.

Running Time: 00:36:54

Download: MP3 — 33.3 MB