Health & Wellness
Cure for ALL viruses? Scientists claim they've discovered 'holy grail' which could lead to Universal Vaccine
RT
Wed, 12 Feb 2020 13:11 UTC
"The goal is to understand how our immune system works in order to create treatments that work against a range of viruses, not just vaccines against a particular one," said Kate Jeffrey, head of the study, in a hospital press release. The so-called 'Achilles heel' (or vulnerable point) of most viruses is actually just a simple protein named AGO4, which has been shown to have unique antiviral effects in mammalian cells.
When studying mice, researchers found that only cells deficient in AGO4 were hypersensitive to infections like the influenza virus. So once they can figure out how to reinforce our bodies' natural defences with AGO4, viruses will no longer stand a chance of infecting us, theoretically at least. "The next step is to determine how wide the spectrum of action of this protein is for any type of virus," says Jeffrey. "And then we need to figure out how to increase the activity of AGO4 to enhance protection against viral infections."
While more work needs to be done, this is an exciting step towards universal vaccination and potential treatment against some of the world's deadliest viruses.
Comment: What could possibly go wrong?
Just flip a simple switch, then boom! No more suffering, ever!
It apparently didn't occur to these dolts that viruses may be necessary to the survival of the species.
Where's the vaccine against stupidity, that's what we want to know.
See also:
- Coronavirus: Self treatment recommendations for new virus that is shutting down entire cities
- At the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, Western medicine meets traditional Chinese remedies
- 'No effective therapeutics': WHO downplays reports of 'breakthrough' in battle against coronavirus
Reader Comments
RC
These scientists playing God and thinking they can out think Mother Nature is a little worrying and most likely what got us into difficulty in the first place!
Unfortunately, we live in a world of unintended consequences.
I suspect that no amount of research from this perspective can ever make realy benefitial medicines for humanity. Conclusion: If you need a patent to save humanity HUMANITY IS ALREADY LOST!
And seeing how you can have your immunity system functioning at a rate where even The Black Plague cant infect you its obvious which route research in medicine should take. Its obvious but sadly its not patentable!
So dream on while Big Pharma parasites are around. Feel free to continue with your empty wishful thinking.