Angela Merkel's designated successor has announced she isGerman media reported on Monday morning.after CDU delegates in eastern Germany defied the party headquarter's ban on cooperating with the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD).Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, 57, won the contest to succeed Merkel as leader of the CDU in December 2018 and was seen as the candidate most likely to continue the current German chancellor's centrist course. But "AKK", as she has come to be known in German media, has struggled to build a profile in Merkel's shadow, even after doubling up as defence minister last July.Questions over her control over an increasingly divided CDU returned to the fore last week, when politicians from the party's branch in Thuringia voted with the AfD to oust the state's premier Bodo Ramelow, from the leftwing Die Linke party.Merkel's unusual decision to intervene in the affair, announcing that it was "unforgivable" for democratic parties to win majorities with the help of the AfD, accentuated Kramp-Karrenbauer's lack of authority.Kramp-Karrenbauer's standing was further diminished when theOn Monday morning news magazine Der Spiegel reported that Kramp-Karrenbauer had cited the unclear positions of certain elements in her party towards the AfD and Die Linke as the reason for her resignation, and reiterated thatMerkel is reported to have accepted the resignation of her designated successor, who was previously a state premier in the Saarland on the border with France, while also letting it be known thatThe vacant seat at the top of Germany's most powerful party since 1945 opens up a debate over the country's political direction of travel in the post-Merkel period., the 58-year-old state premier of North-Rhine Westphalia and a staunch defender of Merkel's refugee policy, would beBy contrast, the anointment of veteran rightwingerwho lost out to Kramp-Karrenbauer in the race for the party leadership in 2018,. Merz, who isn't currently a member of the Bundestag but quit his role at asset manager Blackrock last week, has in recent months openly criticised Merkel's "lack of leadership".Two other candidates are less easily categorised., the state premier of Bavaria, hails from the CDU's traditional more conservative sister-party, the CSU. But in recent years Söder has provedand could prepare the party for a coalition with the Green party at a political level. During last week's political earthquake in Thuringia, Söder was quickest to come out in condemnation of any form of collaboration with the far-right.Thirty-nine year oldused to have a profile as a Merkel critic but has mellowed since taking over the health ministry, and recently pitched his tent closer to the chancellor's pragmatist tent,in an op-ed for the Guardian. Spahn came third in the 2018 leadership contest.