We will do what is necessary when someone is threatening our soil. We will have no choice but to resort to the same path again if the situation in Idlib is not returned to normal quickly.

Ankara will not sit idly by as the Syrian Army carries out an offensive in northeastern Idlib province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned, saying all options, including the most extreme ones, are on the table.The Kremlin responded to his appeal on Friday, with presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisting that Russia "fully complies with all obligations under the Sochi agreements regarding the Idlib zone." In the meantime, he said Moscow regrets "that the situation there leaves much to be desired."