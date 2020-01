SIDS and the DTaP Vaccine

SIDS [Sudden Infant Death Syndrome] is the term given to all of the babies who die of an unexplainable death before they turn one year old."70% of children who have died of SIDS received the pertussis vaccine within 3 weeks before death." Within this 3 week time period after receiving the vaccine, children's breathing patterns became stress-induced, wreaking havoc on their respiratory systems (Pages 120 and 121 of Vaccine Safety Manual For Concerned Families and Health Practitioners). This stress-induced breathing, combined with a baby sleeping face down would seem to make it even more troublesome for him/her to breathe freely. This is the very same vaccine that lists SIDS as a possible side effect. Something to think about (at the very least).Please note, the CDC is changing their inserts over the last year, leaving out important side effects even though they are very much still side effects.Any infant death that is 'unexplainable' gets lumped into the term SIDS. I believe much of it has to do with a toxic overload. Here's some more information on that: Protecting Your Baby From SIDS Kennedy said according to well-known vaccine proponent and rotavirus vaccine developer Paul Offit, who he spoke with by phone, ethyl mercury leaves the body so fast that it doesn't have time to do damage.You can read everything he said here: The Iowa Standard