Science & Technology
49-foot asteroid will scrape past earth on Tuesday - 2nd such close approach by space rock in 3 days
Inquisitr
Sun, 26 Jan 2020 10:35 UTC
Size-wise, the near-Earth asteroid fares somewhat on the smaller side. The rock — which was discovered a mere two days ago — is estimated to measure no more than 49 feet in diameter. As such, the object is only a little smaller than the famous Chelyabinsk meteor that penetrated the Earth's atmosphere nearly seven years ago. Though only slightly larger than asteroid 2020 BJ7, the meteor caused a substantial amount of damage when it exploded in the sky over Russia on February 15, 2013, destroying more than 7,200 buildings and injuring nearly 1,500 people.
Thankfully, the tiny asteroid won't give us any cause for concern when it comes swooping by in two days' time. NASA assures that the rock will safely pass by our planet and uneventfully exit the inner solar system as it circles the sun.
According to a report released yesterday by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the small-scale asteroid is expected to approach Earth in the pre-dawn hours of January 28. The rock will zoom past us at 2:58 a.m. ET, buzzing Earth from just 288,300 miles away. To put that into perspective, that's about 1.24 times the distance to the moon — which sits at an average 238,900 miles from Earth.
However, the close brush with Earth won't be the end of this asteroid's trip through our cosmic neighborhood. The rock will stick around for a few more hours and swing by the moon just in time for the morning coffee. NASA predicts that the tiny asteroid will fly past the lunar surface at 7:25 a.m. ET, coming in even a tad closer at an approach distance of 251,100 miles.
Interestingly enough, next week's close encounter will be the asteroid's first approach to Earth in quite a long time — 61 years, to be exact. After calculating the rock's orbit, JPL scientists were able to pinpoint the dates of the object's previous close approaches and discovered that the list was quite a short one. In the past, the asteroid visited Earth only one other time, in 1959, when it only managed to creep in some 1.2 million miles from the terrestrial surface. Following its upcoming flyby, the space rock is not expected to return any time soon.
Tuesday's close asteroid encounter comes just three days after another tiny asteroid traipsed through the Earth-moon system on Saturday, scraping past our planet from just 37,200 miles away.
Reader Comments
That journey follows a sine wave pattern, so even at the same point of a lap our position could still be different ... and then the whole galaxy is moving, so in theory we would be in a different part of space from one galactic year to the next
1 galactic year ago - Permian–Triassic extinction event
1 galactic year from now - All the continents on Earth may fuse into a supercontinent
1 galactic year from now - All the continents on Earth may fuse into a supercontinentLike an egg ready to hatch?
Carbon dioxide levels fall to the point at which C4 photosynthesis is no longer possible. Multicellular life dies outThe scientists even know what will happen 30 GY from now .. .they just not sure what the new galaxy will be called
The Milky Way and Andromeda complete their merger into a giant elliptical galaxy called Milkomeda or MilkdromedaFor reference Big Bang occurred 61 GY ago
[Link]
See below
