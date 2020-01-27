We went through about five-to-six hundred different designs of different polymers that we were mixing in before we found one that actually worked.

We are wanting to solve two world problems. On one side we call it the waste plastic epidemic, and on the other side the poor quality of roads that we have to drive on today.

The first plastic created by Leo Hendrik Baekeland in 1907 was based on synthetic polymer made from phenol and formaldehyde. Since then plastic has been used to create just about anything you could think of. It is cheap to manufacture and affordable to buy and replace. It is also used for almost all products we use and throw away without a second thought.As populations grew, the use of plastics grew as did plastic waste — one of the biggest threats to humanity, animals, and the environment.While scientist and experts try to find solutions to non-recyclable plastic waste, we're running out of landfill sites and continue to poison our air by incinerating plastic waste and choking our oceans. Thankfully forward thinking companies are finding ways of reusing plastic waste while many others are focusing on finding biodegradable alternatives to replace plastics altogether.As an example of recycling waste plastic, UK company MacRebur has developed a product by recycling plastic bottles to improve the quality, durability, and cost of asphalt roads.While working with a charity in southern India that helps people working on landfill sites find items for possible re-use for selling or reusing, MacRebur CEOFrom that basic idea the MacRebur team worked on finding the ideal mix of waste plastics to granulate and add into the making of asphalt roads. After years of tests and trials all over the world, MacRebur created three formulas of waste plastic and asphalt, all of which meet various worldwide road standards and have been rigorously tested against standard asphalt, bitumen, and Polymer Modified Bitumen.McCartney said:Only plastic labelled as waste — which includes black plastic — is used and it must melt at a specific temperature. Roads made with the plastic additive should last longer, be more flexible, and withstand damage from heat, cold, and everyday use better.According to McCartney,McCartney added:The MacRebur mixture is also suitable for motorways, airport runways, race tracks, and car parks.