"Several months after the poisoning a decision was taken that there was no hope of decontaminating all of Sergei's personal effects. So at an incineration site in southern England, bag after bag were fed into a furnace. The cottage, like so many other tokens of his earlier life, was consumed by fire."

In September of 2018, BBC reporter Mark Urban (lead image, left) ended his book The Skripal Files with a report of the favour MI6 had arranged, so that he could visit Sergei Skripal's house in Salisbury, and report that a souvenir of British country life which MI6 agent Pablo Miller had presented to Skripal after his recruitment as a double agent,. For a double agent, that was a bad slip - not Skripal's, Urban's.Urban's bookon the attack against Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4, 2018.The British Government and their media have labelled that an assassination scheme by the Russian military intelligence agency GRU, on the orders of President Vladimir Putin. They lacked the evidence of the weapon until police claim to have discovered a fake bottle of perfume in an apartment,. In the second incident, Dawn Sturgess and her companion Charles Rowley exposed themselves to the bottle's contents, allegedly the nerve agent Novichok. Rowley; the police have been unable to explain whyafter the incident; three days after Sturgess's death.The Wiltshire county coroner, David Ridley, recently announced he accepts the government's allegations but he will not hold an inquest to test the evidence, or call the Skripals to testify; for details, read this Urban has divulged that he was introduced by MI6 to Sergei Skripal in 2017, the year before the attack. Miller, Skripal's original handler, was also living nearby in Salisbury. In the 1980s Urban was a subaltern in the British ArmyUrban interviewed Skripal at home in the summer of 2017, telling Skripal he was planning to write a book on Russian espionage. Skripal allowed the interviews for a time but then cut them off; he has refused to speak to Urban since. Urban also concealed his contact with Skripal from the BBC until some time after the attack became headline news. The book was published tof the case the government will not take to court.On the last page of his book Urban wrote:."For this to be the truth, for Miller's souvenir to have remained in its pride of place less than six months after the attack, and for it to be safe for Urban to contemplate everything on the spot, Urban's construction of the Russian assassination scheme to poison Skripal by attacking his house. Early in 2019, he says he met the head of MI6 Alex Younger (lead image, 2from left) and they had a conversation about the Skripal case. Younger, claims Urban, said that against the Skripals there is "still a standing threat from the GRU and the GRU and other Russian services, and that very little is off limits.". "The Skripal Files, The Life and Near Death of a Russian Spy", published on October 2, 2018, became "The Skripal Files, Putin, Poison and the New Spy War", published on September 19, 2019. There have been no reviews of the second book;What had happened, Urban rewrote, was that on the evening of the attack, March 4, 2018, Bailey and two other Wiltshire policemen had come in the front door of the house - Urban had earlier reported that Bailey entered by the back door - and "unwittingly begun the spreading of traces of Novichok around Skripal's home. Their gloved hands had touched the door handle and feet had picked up traces of the gel that dripped down onto the threshold." On March 6, Urban reports being told by his sources, "a further visit by special forces soldiers...to conduct a more thorough searchto have been responsible for transporting more Novichol [Urban's misspelling] contamination around inside Skripal's home."Urban's rewrite. According to Salisbury Hospital and Public Health England public notices of March 2018, the decontamination procedure recommended for locals who thought they may have come in contact at the car park, riverbank, restaurant, pub and bench where the Skripals had been, was this: "(ordinary domestic waste disposal) ...."Decontamination of the Skripal home took a year, Urban now admits, so he was obliged to remove himself from the house first, then get rid of Miller's keepsake. In the book, that is, not in the record Urban had already made of himself inside 47 Christie Miller Road. "In one of the sealed bags transported from Sergei's home," Urban reports in the penultimate paragraph of his rewrite, "was the little model cottage that Richard Bagnall gave to Sergei back in 1996."Urban doesn't acknowledgethe lucky save he and a score of police, Army and MI6 men must have had in the days and weeks they moved through the house without contaminating themselves;. The outcome, according to the blurb (right) attached to the new book from David Cornwell (John Le Carré), is "". When he was asked this month to clarify how he had determined this, or was he guessing, Cornwell/Le Carré. To lie for MI6 Le Carré wants to avoid being caught at.Skripal had realized Urban had been doubling for MI6, not reporting for the BBC as he had introduced himself. Whether this came before the attack on March 4, or after Skripal survived it and recovered, isn'tfor Skripal to say. Urban was asked recently when this had happened; he refuses to answer.When I asked Urban why he had misled Skripal at their first interview in Salisbury over a detail as small as where in Ukraine Urban's father had been born - when Urban told Skripal that, Skripal made a Russian joke about Ukrainians — Urban refused to tell the truth. He did tell me, however, that "."What Urban meant is that. For this extra year of work Urban's new evidence consists of references. Urban fails to identify Bellingcat as an organisation whose financing from British Government, NATO and other sourcesIn addition to his MI6 sources, whom Urban refers to as his "contacts" and "British intelligence analysts",. "Using various Russian databases Bellingcat collated this information , sharing this work with me during the preparation of this edition of the book...In the summer of 2019 Bellingcat obtained [GRU agent] mobile phone records and I worked with one of their analysts to explore them."It iswhich Urban cites for the GRU agent names, Anatoly Chepiga (Ruslan Boshirov) and Alexander Mishkin (Alexander Petrov), and other details of the two accused in the House of Commons on September 5, 2018, by then-Prime Minister Theresa May (lead image, right). Urban's MI6 sources reportedly told him, too, that they had managed to track the GRU men on their earlier trips to the UK, as well as in London, the day before the attack. So well tracked were they, Urban concludes that "the operation was mounted in such a way ...that its discovery was intentional...with the aim of showing that those who have betrayed Russia should never sleep easy."Left: MI6 headquarters, London; right: GRU headquarters, Moscow.For all the precision of the British surveillance and confidence in the Russian motive, Urban's rewrite omits the evidence accumulated by the Blogmire and others. Urban doesn't refer to the Blogmire and other researchers by name. Instead, he dismisses them as "only the most determined pro-Kremlin voices or professional contrarians".Whether true or false, the Bellingcat evidence about the GRU men's previous military careers and their travels about Europe and England, turns out to be. They were decoys, intended by GRU to be spotted and followed by the British from the minute they came off their flight from Moscow, as they were.Bellingcat and Urban," Bellingcat front-man Eliot Higgins told the BBC on December 19. 