A Michigan man made a shocking discovery inside a couch he purchased from a thrift store for just $35: an extra $43,000.Howard Kirby purchased a couch from the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Owosso only to discover it came with the wad of cash inside one of the cushions, the store manager told ABC News on Saturday.Kirby decided to return the money to the couch's owner."He could use it. ... He has needs, but he said he just felt this prompting from God that said, 'This isn't yours,'" store manager Rick Merling said."It was very, very shocking to them," Merling said.The couch belonged to the grandfather of the family, who died about a year ago, according to Merling. The family called the thrift store to ask them to pick the couch up and left their contact information.he said.While Merling said the store often hears from people who discover items left behind, Kirby, who could not be reached by ABC News, was the first to actually return something."He's happy that he's got a couch," Merling said. "Someone said, 'Are you gonna give the cushion back?' And he said, 'No, that's a $43,000 cushion.'"