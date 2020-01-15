"Suddenly, the first wave came, that's what I call it. Nine rockets at barely a ton each. It cannot be described. I've never experienced anything like it, and I hope to never come to it again," Danish sergeant, who was in a bunker along with his other comrades at the time of the strikes, said.



"The first strikes were so severe that we were sure we were going to a golden desert and nothing would be left. We were really surprised that everything hadn't fallen on top of our heads. I would estimate that the nearest rocket hit 300 yards from us, and as we walked around afterward, there were halves of helicopters, and there were holes so big that you could park a van in them," the sergeant added.

A report by a correspondent for Danish TV 2 who has interviewed Danish soldiers stationed at Ein Al-Assad in Iraq, which was the target of a retaliatory attack from Iran against US forces, shows that the damage done to the military base has been "much greater than American officials claim".The report cites Danish sergeant John and other Danish soldiers as making the comment in an interview after the American base was targeted by Iran's retaliatory attack over Washington's assassination of Tehran's top commander, Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.He stated that the damage was "actually much greater than the US admitted, with even helicopters being destroyed and not just several buildings damaged and hitting open territory in the camp". Ein Al-Assad, which houses US troops, is one of the largest and oldest military bases in Iraq.While experts and pundits have been surprised by improvements in Iranian ballistic prowess after satellite images displayed accuracy of Iranian missile strikes on US airbase, President Donald Trump has claimed that Tehran's military operation left no casualties.Briefing media on operational objectives of attacks on US bases, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh stated that Iran was not after killing anyone although "tens of US troops have been killed and wounded and were transferred to Israel and Jordan on 9 C-130 sorties".