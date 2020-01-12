In an exclusive report from the al-Assad airbase where the US soldiers were based in Iraq, CNN described the extent of the damage to the base as unimaginable.FRN previously ran video appearing to demonstrate that U.S soldiers were at the base.The U.S anti-air defenses were entirely useless against the Iranian missiles. 100% of the launched missiles penetrated U.S defenses, with high accuracy.This demonstration of force and the U.S inability to stop these next-generation Iranian missiles may serve well for western audiences, inculcated from early childhood into believing the mythology of an invincible U.S.