A woman visiting South Florida from Salt Lake City, Utah, was found dead near the hotel where she was staying.

Police were seen early Saturday afternoon removing a body from a large lake that is adjacent to the Fort Lauderdale Westin, located at 400 Corporate Drive.

Authorities later confirmed that the deceased woman was Kelly Glover, who was in South Florida on business and staying at the Westin.

Glover's husband, Adam Bremer, told Local 10 News on Friday that her disappearance was very bizarre.

"Her friend went to bed early (Wednesday)," Bremer said. "My wife was still up. Her friend woke up around 4 a.m. (Thursday), and my wife was nowhere to be found, and the door was left open."

Hotel surveillance footage shows Glover was barefoot, going down a stairwell at 2 a.m. on Thursday. Bremer said Glover doesn't have a history of sleepwalking.

"She didn't have her phone or her purse," Bremer said. "She left it in the room and that's the last we've seen of her. We text each other every morning. I get up before her. I hadn't heard from her by 9 a.m. I knew something was wrong, sent a few more. The second her friend called me, I already knew."

Police had been searching the hotel's surrounding area for Glover since Friday, but found nothing despite utilizing K-9 units, helicopters and eventually, divers.

According to Fort Lauderdale police, detectives do not suspect foul play, but the exact cause of death has not yet been determined by medical examiners. An investigation is ongoing.

