Washington has apparently decided to further raise the stakes in the already potentially explosive conflict with Iran, with Mike Pompeo saying theThe US will continue to "respond with lawful strikes" targeting "actual decision makers" if it perceives a danger to any American targets, the secretary of state said. The remarks came as he continued to defend the assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander Major General Qassem Soleimani, which was ordered by President Donald Trump.Pompeo maintained that Washington had "all the authority" to do what it had done, but added that the White House would keep Congress informed about developments in the Middle East from now on.which sent shockwaves across both Iran and Iraq, with thousands of people hitting the streets to mourn the slain general and condemn the measures taken by the US,the state secretary told ABC's This Week.In an apparent attempt to calm things down a bit, Pompeo also said that he had "no doubt" the Iranian leadership "understands" Trump's view of the situation and "gets the message clearly."Both sides are now trading threats, with a senior commander of Iran's powerfulshould Tehran follow up on its revenge plans - adding later that "brand new" American military hardware worth trillions of dollars would head Iran's way in the event of retaliatory action.