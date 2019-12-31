PM Modi's official website tweeted that the CAA "is about giving citizenship to persecuted refugees and not about taking anyone's citizenship away".
At around the same time, PM Modi tweeted a video featuring spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who he said had provided a "lucid explanation of aspects relating to CAA" and "calls out the misinformation by vested interest groups".
Take a look.
The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) fast-tracks naturalisation for Pakistani, Afghan and Bangladeshi illegal immigrants from six non-Muslim minority groups who fled religious persecution in their home countries, and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.
Protesters opposing the CAA fear it will shield non-Muslim illegal migrants identified by a pan-India NRC (the government now says there have been no talks on a countrywide citizens register) and make a large number of Muslims stateless.
Dozens have been killed during the anti-CAA protests, many of them in Uttar Pradesh. By contrast, only two deaths have been reported in connection with the pro-democracy agitation in Hong Kong, which has been underway for several months.
BJP leaders have said the government didn't anticipate the anti-CAA protests, which began around the time when the law was being debated in Parliament.
The agitation intensified into a nationwide stir soon after the Delhi Police were accused of using excessive force against students at Jamia Millia Islamia.
