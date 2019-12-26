© AFP / STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN



French workers objecting to President Macron's pension reforms are marching in Paris again. The strike that disrupted Christmas travel plans and cost hundreds of millions has now reached its fourth week.Thousands of people flooded the streets of Paris on Thursday in their latest march against the proposed reform that seeks to merge the current 42 pension schemes into one. The proposal was rejected by unions and workers in many professions as it strips early retirement options for doing physically demanding or hazardous jobs.Other means of transportation couldn't make up for the shortfall.The strike is meant to repeat the success of 1995, when a series of protests culminating in three weeks of rail disruption just before Christmas forced the government of Jacques Chirac to cancel a planned retirement reform.