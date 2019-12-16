Snowboarding on fresh powder at Keystone Mountain Resort
© Keystone Mountain Resort
Snowboarding on fresh powder at Keystone Mountain Resort
Snow was possible along the Front Range on Sunday, mainly in the afternoon and evening, when the Denver area could see 1-3 inches. But the heaviest snow was expected to remain in the mountains. Another round of the storm was dumping snow over the southern and central mountains, from Vail to Aspen.

But even before the snow Sunday, the snowfall totals since Thursday were pretty high across the mountains. Near Rabbit Ears Pass, more than 43 inches had fallen as of Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service's snowfall reporting location.


Below is the full list of snowfall totals from around Colorado, via the NWS locations . The totals below are all listed in inches.

1 NNE Rabbit Ears Pass: 43.4
1 NW Climax: 33.6
5 SSW Blue River: 32.2
1 NNW Berthoud Pass: 30.8
4 SE Mount Zirkel: 30.8

7 SSE Cameron Pass: 26.6
1 SSE Loveland Pass: 26.6
11 S Rabbit Ears Pass: 26.6
9 SSE Spicer: 26.6
1 W Copper Mountain: 25.2
9 SE Cameron Pass: 23.8
5 W Berthoud Falls: 22.4
5 WSW Winter Park: 22.4
1 WNW Loveland Pass: 22.4
3 NNE Mount Audobon: 22.4
7 E Blue River: 21
5 W Green Mountain Reservoir: 21
5 WSW Guanella Pass: 19.6
1 NNW Cameron Pass: 19.6
1 SW Eldora: 19.6
6 NW Silverthorne: 19.6
3 WNW Alma: 19.6
Steamboat Ski Resort: 19
9 SSE Gould: 18.2
2 SE Breckenridge: 17.2
6 SE Cameron Pass: 16.8
3 S Brainard Lake: 16.8
6 W Arapahoe Peak: 16.8
8 SSE Cameron Pass: 15.4
10 NNE Silverthorne: 15.4
3 SW Ward: 14
3 WNW Pingree Park: 12.6