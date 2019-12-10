After the delivery of the first regimental set of anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 Triumph to Turkey, they have already been tested and showed results that exceeded the expectations of the buyer, according to the source of the Gazeta.ru familiar with the situation.
During the testing, as a rule, it is specified at what ranges, altitudes and courses the detection of air objects is carried out, their stable support in certain modes and compliance of data obtained with the previously stated tactical and technical characteristics. Turkey's military carried out the so-called flyby of the regular and attached radar assets of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system-the 91N6E radar complex as part of the system's command post, the 92N6E multi-functional radar of the anti-aircraft missile division and the 96L6E all-altitude detector, which was deployed on a 24-meter-high tower.
According to the source of the Gazeta.ru, the Turks carried out a flyby program, which in its intensity surpasses even similar Russian drills. Two F-16s, one F-4 and a helicopter for eight hours with refueling in the air constantly were in the air, coming from different directions and heights (including extremely small), they flew into the so-called "dead funnels" of radar (objectively, every radar has some of those), carried out passes over the complexes and stations with a variety of speeds.
The entrance to the zone of destruction of air defense systems of aircraft and helicopters ended with an electronic shot of the S-400 air defense system, i.e. not a real missile was launched, but its electronic model.
In addition, the Turkish aircraft were grouped, diverged and, most importantly, flew around the radar S-400 in a circle. This means in practice that their radial velocity for the S-400 locators was close to zero. The Turkish side initially had doubts whether the Triumph would be able to detect and sustainably accompany air objects with zero radial velocity. According to the results of the flyby, they had an unambiguous confidence that such targets S-400 accompanies easily.
It was noted that by the results of the flyby, Triumph demonstrated exceptionally high ability to detect and accompany air objects.
The Turkish military counted on the high combat qualities of the Russian anti-aircraft missile system, but the reality exceeded all their expectations, the source said.
As for the statements of some military experts that "testing of the S-400 was conducted in passive mode", they should be recognized as false, because without raising to high voltage of the SAM (ЗРС and ЗРК) transmitting devices and going on the air, no overflights are possible in principle.
Many questions arose in connection with the possibility of interfacing controls of the S-400 "Triumph" with automated air defense/missile DEFENSE combat control systems of NATO.
Obtaining information about an air enemy from superior and interacting units and connections within the automated control system (ACS) air defense / missile DEFENSE of the North Atlantic Alliance for the S-400 will never be superfluous, as, indeed, for any other anti-aircraft missile system.
As previously reported by the Gazeta.ru, the problem of coupling the SAM S-400 is technically solvable. The whole question is about its time and price.
To solve this problem, all it takes is creation of appropriate protocols for information exchange and rack [cabin] pairing. In this regard, it will require at least the joint work of two designers — from the Russian side and from the relevant developer of NATO systems. However, it is difficult to imagine such a level of interaction at the present time.
The opinion of some high-ranking American generals (for example, Curtis Scaparotti) that the S-400 is allegedly impossible to integrate into the overall air defense system of the North Atlantic Alliance is erroneous. There are no fundamental obstacles to the integration of the Triumph air defense system into the NATO air defense/MISSILE defense system.
Continue reading here.
Mikhail Mikhailovich Khodarenok is a retired Colonel and military observer for the Gazeta.ru.Translated by Scott Hunor
- Graduated from Minsk Higher Anti-Aircraft Missile Engineering School (1976),
- Military Command Academy of Air Defense forces (1986).
- Commander of the s-75 anti-aircraft missile division (1980-1983).
- Deputy commander of the anti-aircraft missile regiment (1986-1988).
- Senior officer Of the General staff of the Air Defense Forces (1988-1992).
- Officer of the main operational Directorate of the General staff (1992-2000).
- Graduated from the Military Academy of the General staff of the Armed forces of Russia (1998).
- Columnist Nezavisimaya Gazeta (2000-2003), editor-in-chief of the newspaper Military-industrial courier (2010-2015)
Source: Gazeta.ru
Comment: See also: