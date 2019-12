© Reuters / Roland Schlager

Former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl was left impressed with Russian President Vladimir Putin's gallant behavior after the two waltzed at Kneissl's headline-grabbing wedding last year."President Putin is an old-school gentleman.She came to Moscow to present the Russian edition of her book about Prince Eugene of Savoy, a German 18th-century statesman and military commander.Putin's presence at the ceremony caused a stir in the media and drew flak on Kneissl from her political opponents. It was not the first time the press had grown suspicious of Putin's refined manners. Last year, the leading German tabloid Bild suggested Putin was being sexist towards Chancellor Angela Merkel by giving her a flower bouquet - something the president routinely gives to female public figures during official meetings.