The unspoken truth is:

Flash back to the 1990s:

"... Mr. Salinas Lozano was a leading figure in narcotics dealings that also involved his son, Raul Salinas de Gortari, his son-in-law, Jose Francisco Ruiz Massieu, the No. 2 official in the governing Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, and other leading politicians, according to the documents. Mr. Ruiz Massieu was assassinated in 1994." (Dallas Morning News, 26 February 1997, emphasis added).

"billions of dollars in state assets have gone to supporters and cronies" (Dallas Morning News, 11 August 1994).

The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA)

"Other former officials say they were pressured to keep mum because Washington was obsessed with approving NAFTA".



"The intelligence on corruption, especially by drug traffickers, has always been there," said Phil Jordan, who headed DEA's Dallas office from 1984 to 1994. But "we were under instructions not to say anything negative about Mexico. It was a no-no since NAFTA was a hot political football." (Dallas Morning News, 26 February 1997)

Salinas, who left Mexico in March 1995 after his brother, Raul, was charged with masterminding the murder of a political opponent, has served on the company's board for two years. He was questioned last year in Dublin by a Mexican prosecutor investigating the murder in March 1994 of Luis Donaldo Colosio, who wanted to succeed Salinas as president. A Dow Jones spokesman last week denied that Salinas had been forced out of an election for the new board, which will take place at the company's annual meeting on April 16... Salinas, who negotiated Mexico's entry into the free trade agreement with the United States and Canada, was appointed to the board because of his international experience. He was unavailable for comment at his Dublin home last week." (Sunday Times, London, 30 March 1997).

"They [Swiss authorities] are confiscating the money, which they believe was part of a much larger amount paid to Raul Salinas for helping Mexican and Colombian drugs cartels during his brother's six-year term ending in 1994. Mr Salinas' lawyers have maintained he was legally heading an investment fund for Mexican businessmen but the Swiss federal prosecutor, Carla del Ponte, described Salinas' business dealings as unsound, incomprehensible and contrary to customary business usage. (BBC Report)

With the scandal unraveling, Jeb's friendship with Raúl did not go unnoticed. Jeb has never denied his friendship with Raúl, who [now] keeps a low profile in Mexico.



Kristy Campbell, spokesperson for Bush, did not respond a request for comment. The Salinas family's demise caught the Bushes by surprise. "I have been very disappointed by the allegations about him and his family. I never had the slightest hint of information that President Salinas was anything but totally honest," Bush senior told me in the 1997 interview. (Dolia Estevez, Jeb Bush's Mexican Connections, Forbes, April 7, 2015, emphasis added)

Did Jeb Bush - who is now [2015] a candidate for the White House under a Republican ticket- know about Raul's links to the Drug Cartel?

"witnesses say former Mexican president Carlos Salinas de Gortari, his imprisoned brother Raul and other members of country's ruling elite met with drug lord Juan Garcia Abrego at a Salinas family ranch; Jeb Bush admits he met with Raul Salinas several times but has never done any business with him."

Juan Garcia Abrego, a fugitive on the FBI's most-wanted list, was flown to Houston late Monday, following his arrest by Mexican police ... Garcia Abrego, the reputed head of Mexico's second most powerful drug cartel, had eluded authorities on both sides of the border for years. His arrest is an enormous victory for the U.S. and Mexican governments. CNN, January 16, 2015

A U.S. official said the Justice Department has made significant advances in its money-laundering investigation against Raul Salinas de Gortari and has identified several people who can testify that the former first brother received protection money from a major narcotics cartel.

If the U.S. were to indict Mr. Salinas, it could have implications for a Justice Department investigation into possible money laundering by Citibank, where Mr. Salinas had some of his accounts. Citibank, a unit of Citicorp , has denied wrongdoing. (WSW, April 23, 2015)

The End Game

An "illegal NAFTA" sets the stage for the TPP and TTIP "agreements" negotiated behind closed doors.