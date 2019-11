© unknown



President Donald Trump has approved legislation backing Hong Kong's 'pro-democracy' protest movement,and stop meddling in China's internal affairs.Dubbed thethe bill blazed through both houses of Congress earlier this month withIn addition to threatening sanctions over human rights violations,Beijing repeatedly warned WashingtonIf the US side insists on going down the wrong path,China insists that the unrest in Hong Kong - a territory recovered from the UK in 1997 after a century of colonial rule - is its internal affair. By the logic of Senator Marco Rubio (R-Florida) and some hawkish US lawmakers, however,Despite harsh condemnations from Beijing, the president said he passed the bills with his Chinese counterpart in mind.Trump said the contentious bills are being enacted in the hope that representatives of China and Hong KongTrump did note that certain provisions of the acts interfered with his power as president to conduct foreign policy, and will be implemented with that in mind, but did not specify which part of the bill conflicted with that authority.Hong Kong protests began in May over a proposed bill regulating extradition to mainland China, since withdrawn. As demonstrators ramped up their demands, they also became more violent, initially erecting roadblocks and vandalizing subway stations. In recent weeks, masked protesters have pelted police with petrol bombs and set fire to the campus of Hong Kong Polytech University (Poly U), which they occupied for several days before being rounded up and arrested.Demonstrators have also roughed up journalists and civilians who sounded like they were from the mainland, and in one particularly gruesome incident on November 11, lit a man on fire outside a subway station. He survived, but with severe injuries.