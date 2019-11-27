© Twitter



A chemical plant in Port Neches, Texas exploded in the early hours of Wednesday morning, according to eyewitnesses and local media. The evacuation of nearby residents is reportedly already under way.There have been no reports of injuries but damage to buildings in the vicinity is widespread as the explosion, reportedly at the TPC Group chemical plant, blew out buildings and rocked homes up to 40 miles (64km) away.The heat from the explosion and subsequent fire is so intense it was detected by a local tv station's satellite.Residents said the bomb felt "like a bomb" that made their walls "flex.""Literally thought we were about to die," one resident said.First responders themselves have been ordered to move back from the raging inferno as more explosions are expected.