explosion shopping center florida
© WLPG
First responders at the scene of an explosion at The Fountains shopping mall in Plantation, Fla., July 6, 2019.
Police and fire crews are responding to an explosion with "multiple patients" at a shopping center in Florida, officials said Saturday.

The blast was reported at The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, just outside of Fort Lauderdale, according to the Plantation Police Department.

Twenty people were hurt, including two seriously, Plantation Fire Rescue spokesman Joel Gordon told ABC Miami affiliate WPLG.

Thirteen people have gone to the Westside Regional Medical Center emergency room, a hospital official told ABC News.

Video showed windows blown out of an LA Fitness while a building next door appeared completely destroyed, with debris strewn in all directions.


One LA Fitness employee suffered a leg injury, Gordon told WPLG.

One person at a Tesla charging station was hurt by flying debris, Gordon said.


"There was a huge flash of light ... it lit up the whole sky," one witness told WPLG. "And it was loud ... this surpassed fireworks ... your ears were ringing."

"It just looks like an apocalypse," she said.
explosion shopping center florida
© WLPG
First responders at the scene of an explosion at The Fountains shopping mall in Plantation, Fla., July 6, 2019.
All businesses in the area are shut down until fire crews deem it safe to return, Plantation police said.

Search dogs are combing through the rubble.

Information on injuries was not immediately available.