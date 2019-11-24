© Ulf Maahs / Facebook

An asylum seeker who ransacked the alcohol aisle of a German supermarket, causing €1,000 ($1,100) worth of damage, is being investigated for attempted arson after allegedly trying to set the flammable spillage alight.The 24-year-old Afghan "rioted" in a supermarket in Nordhausen, central Germany on Thursday, local police said, sweeping scores of wine and spirit bottles off a shelf. According to Nordhauser Kriminalpolizei investigators, he then tried to ignite the alcohol.Footage from the store's CCTV systemThe man was brought before a magistrate on Friday, and the investigation continues.