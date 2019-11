© AP/Thibault Camus

Google, along with other Silicon Valley companies like Twitter and Facebook, has been accused of anti-conservative bias by Republican senators, who have threatened the tech giant with anti-trust action. Google has repeatedly said its search engine is unbiased. Google is secretly preventing some websites from appearing in its search results, including conservative websites, the Wall Street Journal reported.The newspaper cited an unknown person familiar with the matter who claimed that any changes in the blacklist should be introduced by at least two persons -The Wall Street Journal also claimed that the the company tweaks search algorithms to favor big businesses over smaller ones. At the same time, Google boosts other big tech companies like Amazon, Facebook in search results.Google's spokesman dismissed the report. Speaking with the Mail Online, he said the newspaper's investigation contains "a number of old, incomplete anecdotes, many of which not only predated our current processes and policies, but also give a very inaccurate impression of how we approach building and improving search".