Society's Child
Maryland man dies in knife fight over a Popeye's chicken sandwich
NBC News
Tue, 05 Nov 2019 18:20 UTC
A spokeswoman for the Prince George's Police Department said the 28-year-old, who has not been identified, was killed at a restaurant in Oxon Hill, outside Washington D.C.
A fight began after someone cut in line, spokeswoman Jennifer Donelan said.
"For you to get that angry over anything — for that type of anger to develop into this type of violence, again is a very sad and tragic day," Donelan said.
The fight began inside the restaurant and later moved outside, Donelan said. The man was rushed to a hospital where he later died.
Authorities did not identify a suspect.
Popeyes began selling the sandwich on Sunday after a two-month hiatus. First introduced in August, it sold out in just two weeks — a surge in popularity prompted by a viral feud with Chick-fil-A.
This summer, customers angry about the sandwich shortage threatened restaurant workers at a franchise in Texas. Another filed a lawsuit in Tennessee alleging "deceptive business practices."
"We do not yet know whether this was the result of a dispute over one of our products or something unrelated, but there is no reason for someone to lose their life on a Monday night in a parking lot," Popeyes said in a statement to NBC News. "Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends and we are fully cooperating with local authorities."
Reader Comments
He had done this already THREE times (that he'd been arrested for, so the real number was probably 2x that.) Well, the guy who got stabbed, got read his last rights. He got a blood transfusion (this was around 1988) and was fine/better with a little lateral scar between his rib cage where my scumnbag client had stabbed his lung and where he almost bled out.
I bet that victim is now dead from that blood transfusion. (Hepatitis.)
Meanwhile, I had a black kid - busted for buying crack from the cops, and for selling it back to the cops. He was 15 or 16 when arrested. They charged him as an adult. If we went to trial, the judge would HAVE TO GIVE THE KID FIVE? TEN? MORE YEARS IN STATE PRISON. IF we plead out, he'd only get 18 months at State Prison, (Raiford) he had to take it - the USSC had ruled that such was not entrapment - so the same day I had to sell that 17 year old black kid to 18 months in state prison, I got that scumbag (white) knifer 5 months time served and 1 year probation.
That was the end of my criminal defense career.
R.C.
[Link]
Damn chicken!