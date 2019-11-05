© Alexey Nikolsky / TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin, by his decree, dismissed more than 10 generals of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Emergencies and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.As follows from a presidential decree published on Monday on the official Internet portal of legal information, including Police Major General, First Deputy Head of the Main Directorate for Public Order Protection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Alexander Melnikov, who is being held in a pre-trial detention center on charges of fraud.In total, six Emergencies Ministry generals were dismissed from their posts by decree of the head of state, four by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and one by the IC.In addition, the president, by his decree, also appointed Lieutenant General of the Internal Service Igor Kobzev as deputy head of the Russian Emergencies Ministry - the chief state fire inspector of the Russian Federation. Police Colonel Dmitry Baranov was appointed Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region - Chief of Police.According to the document, Colonel of the Internal Service Aleksey Chirikov was appointed head of the Federal Penitentiary Service for the Republic of Bashkortostan, Lieutenant General of Justice Kirill Levit was appointed head of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Voronezh Region, Major General of Justice Vyacheslav Sukhorukov - head of the Investigative Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Buryatia. In addition, Sergei Krapetyan by this decree was appointed prosecutor of the Smolensk region.By another decree, the Russian president awarded the special ranks of senior commanding officers (lieutenant general of the police, major general of the internal service, major general of justice) to 16 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.