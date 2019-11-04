© Don Bartletti/McClatchy-Tribune



"The DIB's recommendations will help enhance the DOD's commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards as outlined in the DoD AI strategy, while embracing the U.S. military's strong history of applying rigorous testing and fielding standards for technology innovations."

"What you see DoD searching for is some early use cases that are relatively easy from a tech standpoint and from a policy and cultural standpoint. They're looking for the ability to demonstrate clear value."

Hoping to prepare for what many see as a coming revolution in artificial intelligence-enabled weaponry ― and convince a skeptical public that it can apply such innovations responsibly ― the U.S. military is taking early steps to define the ethical boundaries for how it will use such systems.On Thursday, a Pentagon advisory organization called theThe board's recommendations are in no way legally binding. It now falls to the Pentagon to determine how and whether to proceed with them.Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan, director of the Defense Department's Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, said he hopes the recommendations will set the standard for the responsible and ethical use of such tools. Shanahan, in a statement emailed to reporters:Artificial intelligence algorithms are computer programs that can learn from past data and make choices without the input of a human. Such programs have already proven useful in analyzing the vast quantities of intelligence data that military and intelligence agencies collect, and the commercial business world has found myriad uses for them.from some corners of the tech world.In 2017, a group of 116 technology executives asked the United Nations to pursue an all-out ban on autonomous weapons.Other tech companies, such asThe Pentagon's known uses of AI are a far cry from the dystopian visions that have appeared in popular fiction for decades.The Army has been experimenting with so-calledhoping to flag failing vehicle parts before they break down in combat. Defense and intelligence agencies have been using artificial intelligence tohoping to spare Air Force personnel countless hours spent staring at video feeds collected by the surveillance aircraft.Last year, the Defense Department createdand unveiled an artificial intelligence strategy focused on speeding up its use of such technology to compete with Russia and China.The Defense Department is so far just dipping its toes in, analysts say. Paul Scharre, a former Army Ranger and Pentagon official who studies the issue at the Center for New American Security, a think tank, said:The AI principles released Thursday were light on specifics, setting few of the hard-and-fast boundaries that AI skeptics might have hoped for.Its recommendations for the Defense Department pertained mostly to broadly-defined goals like "formalizing these principles" or "cultivating the field of AI engineering." Other recommendations included setting up a steering committee or a set of workforce training programs.What the document did do is establish a set of high-level ethical goals the department should strive for in its design of AI-enabled systems.It clarified thatThe document specified thatrecognizing that some AI systems have already been shown to express racial biases.The document asserts that they should also be "traceable," such that their design and use can be audited by outside observers, and "reliable" enough to function as intended. And the systems should be "governable" so that they can be shut off when found to be acting inappropriately.Peter Singer, a New America Foundation fellow who is working on a book called Burn In about artificial intelligence in warfare, said the artificial intelligence technology is not far enough along yet for specific principles to be developed.Other countries investing in military AI generally do not have these sorts of conversations around ethical use, he said. "There is not an equivalent to this board in Beijing," Singer said.Scharre, the Center for a New American Security fellow, says the actual impact of the board's recommendations will depend on how the Defense Department proceeds.Scharre said.