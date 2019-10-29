Puppet Masters
US Secretary of Defense: US troops being deployed will strike at ANY force challenging occupation of Syrian oil
RT
Mon, 28 Oct 2019 17:29 UTC
Following the withdrawal of US forces from northern Syria earlier this month, and the killing of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi on Saturday night, American forces in Syria apparently have a new mission: protect the oil.
Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said at a press conference on Monday that American mechanized forces have already deployed to protect oil fields in eastern Syria. The mission, on its surface, aims to keep these oil fields in the hands of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, Washington's former allies in the fight against IS.
The American troops, he said, will "respond with overwhelming military force against any group who threatens the safety of our forces there." When asked whether the US would potentially respond with force against Russian or Syrian forces, Esper simply responded "yes."
Esper's apparent threat comes hot on heels of Moscow accusing the US of facilitating the oil smuggling in Syria. Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson Major General Igor Konashenkov called the US oilfield operation "state-sponsored banditry," and accused Washington of leaving its forces there to help oil smugglers pillage Syria's national resources. The ministry published aerial images on Saturday, that it claims show crude oil being smuggled out of the country "under the strong protection of the US."
Though much noise has been made about protecting the oil fields from the remnants of IS, the shattered jihadist group has not made any moves towards seizing them. Asked whether the fields and the American forces there were under any threat, Esper replied "not at this time."
President Trump had previously promised to bring all of the 1,000 or so US troops in Syria home, after the withdrawal from the country's north. However, some will be moved to Iraq, while more will now remain behind at the oil fields. It is still unclear how many troops will stay in Syria.
Comment: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov weighed in on this utterly egregious maneuver:
The consequences of reckless actions that the United States and its allies have taken in the Middle East are yet to unfold, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, addressing a meeting of the Academic Board of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Institute of World Economy and International Relations, dedicated to the 90th anniversary of late Russian politician Yevgeny Primakov.
According to Lavrov, Washington's destabilizing activities of the West (and the United States in particular) in the Middle East have destroyed many regional states (Iraq, Syria, Libya), gave rise to rampant terrorism (ISIS), washed out a unique ethnic and religious mosaic and created a large-scale migration crisis, TASS reported.The spokeswoman for the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Jennifer Fenton stated earlier that the opening ceremony of the Syrian Constitutional Committee's first meeting was scheduled to take place in Geneva on October 30."The consequences of reckless activities by the United States and its allies remain to be overcome. As you know, we are tackling this issues, first and foremost, by facilitating efforts to root out terrorism in Syria, resolve the country's humanitarian problems, promote the return of refugees and launch a political process, which we expect to begin with the start of the Constitutional Committee's activities in Geneva later in the week," the Russian top diplomat pointed out.
The Syrian Constitutional Committee was established under a decision made by participants in the Syrian National Dialogue Congress, held in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi in January last year (2018). The 150-member committee includes representatives of the Syrian government and the opposition, as well as the civil society members. Each of the three groups holds one-third of seats in the committee and will appoint experts to hold closed-door consultations in Geneva.
So, project regime change is still on the agenda via sanctions and thievery.
So, Trump has no legitimate authority in Washington, i.e, the various shadow groups don't listen to him. This may turn out to be the next impeachment drive, should the current freak show fall apart? If Trump wants to win in 2020, then he should get these illegal forces out of Syria.