CLOSE ENCOUNTER WITH A GIGANTIC JET

discovered near Taiwan and Puerto Rico in 2001-2002.

SMOKEY PANCAKE SUNSET

When you see lightning, run! That's what NOAA advises in lightning safety brochures."It was the most amazing thing I've seen in my aviation career," he says.Holmes had a close encounter with a Gigantic Jet. Sometimes called "Earth's tallest lightning," becauseIn previous images taken by cameras on the ground, it's almost always impossible to see the base of the jet over the edge of the thundercloud. That's why Holmes's video is special. He was filming above the storm at practically point-blank range."His clip shows very nicely the top of the cloud where the jet emerges, which is usually hidden from view," says Oscar van der Velde of the Lightning Research Group at the Universitat Polit├Ęcnica de Catalunya who examined the footage. "I split the video into individual frames so we can see exactly what happens."You can see the full sized image here or watch the video posted below.Van der Velde's deconstruction reveals the order of events: "First, relatively cool blue filaments spring up. These are streamers akin to Saint Elmo's Fire," he explains. "Next, after the Jet reaches its maximum height, another feature crawls more slowly out of the cloudtop-a white-hot 'lightning leader.'"Turns out, this is a bit of a surprise.On Oct. 25th, nature photographer Mila Zinkova watched the sun set from San Francisco, and it reminded her of breakfast. "The setting sun looked like a stack of pancakes," she says. This image is a still frame from a remarkable video Atmospheric optics expert Les Cowley explains what happened:Short ducts give three pancake-like mirages. Very long ducts give the rare Novaya Zemlya effect with a whole shimmering stack of narrow stripes."The colors of the sunset come from smokey wildfires currently raging through northern California. "There is so much smoke in San Francisco right now, I felt sure that images of the miraged sun would not be able to penetrate that smoky darkness of the duct just above the horizon," says Zinkova. "However, the sun won. It was like a miracle, a sign of hope that the fire will retreat."