The key factors in choosing medicines for the world would be their affordability, accessibly, their strength and effectiveness. The most basic medicines on our list are all natural medicines like sodium bicarbonate, magnesium chloride, selenium, sulfur, zinc, boron, potassium bicarbonate, boron, zinc and iodine. Together they will out perform any drug or combination of drugs. Though all minerals, when concentrated, they can be turned into potent medicines that pull their weight in ICU, emergency rooms and even in ambulances.
Humans are more like plants than any doctor wants to admit. We too need light, water, oxygen, CO2 and minerals. Minerals are the building blocks of our bodies. They are required for body structure, fluid balance, protein structures and to produce hormones. They are a key for the health of every body system and function. They act as co-factors, catalysts and are needed all enzymes in the body.
The fact is that minerals are as important to us as they are to plants and without them taking up their correct positions in our cells it is impossible to remain strong and healthy. We wilt just like plants wilt, especially if we add dehydration, a common enough problem among children and adults.
Without enough minerals our cells become like Swiss cheese — full of holes that can be filled with heavy metals and certainly radioactive particles take full advantage of mineral deficiencies. There, however, is no such thing as radioactive and heavy metal particles take advantage of pharmaceutical deficiencies. There is no such thing as a pharmaceutical deficiency!
However, in emergencies, medical supplies run out fast and even in the United States there are often severe shortages of certain medicines even when there is no emergency. Most of humanity is being driven back to a simpler life. If it were not for debt we would all be back to basics already. Doctors and general health-care practitioners should be prepared, as everyone should be, in preparing for economic, ecological and climate calamity that will force us to live without an ever more expensive medical system.
It is a good time to stock up heavily on life's basic substances. It's time to get that inexpensive 50-pound bag of baking soda, a few gallons of high-grade magnesium oil, and some quarts of iodine. Though I still use Nascent iodine for my family, it's too expensive to give away or even find in most third-world countries. So I buy large bottles of Lugol's and give out small but sufficient quantities to many people.
Many of the following mineral medicines used in ICU where they are injected or given intravenously. When used together, which pharmaceuticals cannot safely be, they have the power to save millions of lives and lift billions from suffering. If we add just one more substance, lets call it an everything medicine/super-food, then we can easily sustain this assertion about alleviating large scale suffering. Spirulina is an everything medicine because it has everything necessary for life in it. That is why whales can grow as big as a house eating only plankton.
What could encompass a better way of practicing medicine than providing the body with an abundance of the most necessary substances in life? Fortunately for the world's poor populations these basic most necessary medicines are inexpensive. This includes plenty of sun exposure and good drinking water, which unfortunately for the world's poor is not so accessible.
Baking Soda is the Most Necessary Effective Medicine on Earth
In terms of importance, appropriate bicarbonate levels are just as crucial as hydration, proper breathing (getting enough oxygen) staying warm, maintaining healthy pH (high oxygen status) and optimal nutrition.
A new medical study has reported indications of dampening of the inflammation that brings on autoimmune diseases. Published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Immunology in April of 2018 the study confirms the hypothesis that bicarbonate of soda can be a simple cure to autoimmune diseases. The research report is titled Oral NaHCO3 Activates a Splenic Anti-Inflammatory Pathway.
Sodium Bicarbonate (NaHCO3) commonly called baking soda is used in the human body in the bloodstream to regulate pH as a counterbalance to acid build up. Bicarbonate affects the pH of cells and tissues, balances cell voltage, and increases CO2, which helps with oxygenation.
Sodium Bicarbonate can be used as a first line of defense for a vast range of sickness including, cancer, flu, diabetes, kidney disease and even the common cold. Sodium Bicarbonate can be used in many forms whether transdermally in a bath, orally or Nebulized for lung conditions. Every caner patient should be prescribed bicarbonate because it makes the hardest to kill most acidic cancer cells vulnerable to cancer treatments.
Magnesium is also the Most Necessary Effective Medicine on Earth
Magnesium is an essential mineral used for hundreds of biochemical reactions, making it crucial for health. Massive magnesium deficiencies in the general population have led to a tidal wave of sudden coronary deaths, diabetes, strokes and cancer. Even a mild deficiency of magnesium can cause increased sensitivity to noise, nervousness, irritability, mental depression, confusion, twitching, trembling, apprehension, and insomnia.
The modern diet, with an overabundance of refined grains, processed foods and sugars, contains very little magnesium. Even the magnesium inside whole grains and fresh vegetables has been declining steadily in recent years because of depletion of minerals in our soils, making magnesium supplementation necessary for most people.
Magnesium deficiency leaves us open to radiation induced damages and from heavy metals and thousands of chemicals that we are commonly exposed to. Researchers from Japan's National Cancer Center in Tokyo have found that an increased intake of magnesium reduces a man's risk of colon cancer by over 50%.
Physiologically relevant concentrations of magnesium have been found to enhance the curvature of dA tract DNAs. Magnesium, an essential metal that is important in the normal functioning of DNA alters the tumorigenic [tumor-causing] process when it interacts with heavy metals, which are damaging DNA molecules.
Iodine is the Third Most Necessary Effective Medicine
Researchers have found that in some areas of the United States that 96% of people tested are iodine deficient because of it's lack in our diet and because we are being bombarded with toxins like fluoride, bromides and pesticides that are able to displace the iodine from our bodies.
You would think doctors would pay more attention to iodine, especially when we are moving quickly into the age of antibiotic resistant infections. Iodine kills 90 percent of bacteria on the skin within 90 seconds. Iodine exhibits activity against bacteria, molds, yeasts, protozoa, and many viruses; indeed, of all antiseptic preparations suitable for direct use on humans and animals only iodine is capable of killing all classes of pathogens: gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, mycobacteria, fungi, yeasts, viruses and protozoa. Most bacteria are killed within 15 to 30 seconds of contact if there is enough iodine present to do the job.
Poor immune response is correlated with impaired thyroid function; a deficiency in iodine can greatly affect the immune system because low levels of iodine lead to problems with the thyroid gland. Iodine is the only medicinal that stands between antibiotic resistant hell and us.
Selenium is Very Necessary
Dr. Richard Donaldson of the St. Louis Veterans' Administration Hospital conducted a clinical trial with terminally ill cancer patients. He found that when he could raise the patients' blood levels of selenium into the normal range, their pain and tumor sizes were often reduced. In a 140 patient study of cancer victims treated with selenium, Dr. Donaldson reported in 1983 that some patients deemed terminal with only weeks to live were completely free of all signs of cancer after four years; all the patients showed a reduction in tumor size and in pain.
A diet rich in selenium protects against cancers of the stomach, breast, esophagus, lung, prostate, colon, and rectum. According to Dr. Harold Foster death rates in the USA for cancer are lower when blood selenium levels are high. One important study found that high blood levels of selenium is associated with a four- to fivefold decrease in the risk of prostate cancer.
Selenium improves mitochondrial function even in the absence of oxidative stress. Selenium has beneficial effects of endogenous antioxidant activity via GPx, restoration of mitochondrial function and stimulation of biogenesis, and may also reduce oxidative stress driven inflammation. Selenium protects neurons against hypoxic/ischemic damage by reducing oxidative stress, restoring mitochondrial functional activities and stimulating mitochondrial biogenesis.
Selenium is essential for our immune system to function at optimal performance as it has a direct relationship to cells adaptive cellular capacity.
Potassium is More than Necessary
In combination with other minerals in the body, potassium forms alkaline salts that are important in body processes. All body cells, especially muscle tissue, require a high content of potassium and that is why we get muscle cramps when we are low in potassium. A proper balance between sodium, calcium, magnesium and potassium in the blood plasma is necessary for proper cardiac function. Potassium also helps maintain healthy digestive and muscular function.
Moreover, potassium bicarbonate significantly reduces calcium excretion even in high protein diets. In addition, potassium bicarbonate reduces nitrogen secretion as well as magnesium excretion. The combined benefits of potassium bicarbonate of enhancing calcium, magnesium and protein retention, while enhancing water excretion, are beneficial. There is considerable evidence to suggest that potassium bicarbonate supplementation may well help prevent osteoporosis, reduce blood pressure, reduce weight and even improve adult onset diabetes.[1]
One paper reported during a 12-year follow-up of 356 men and 503 women, who were 50 to 79 years old,[2] showed that the relative risks of stroke-associated mortality was lower for potassium sufficient subjects. Another study[3] of 5,600 men and women older than 65 years and who were free of strokes, followed for 4 to 8 years, reported that a lower serum potassium level was associated with an increased relative risk of stroke (RR:1.5, p<0.005).
Sulfur is Absolutely Necessary
Sulfur is crucial for: (1) facilitate the detoxification of heavy metals, (2) effectively enable the transport of oxygen across the cell membrane, (3) foster healthy cell regeneration, or (4) act as the key agent in the effective utilization of amino acids. Four of the more crucial amino acids, methionine, cystine, cysteine, and taurine, cannot effectively function without organic sulfur.
What do garlic and glutathione have in common? Sulfur! Thus sulfur can increase levels of glutathione, a potent antioxidant produced by our bodies. Sulfur is used in Asia as an herbal medicine to treat inflammation and cancer.
Organic sulfur inhibits the breakdown of cartilage, a flexible tissue that protects the ends of your bones in joints (1Trusted Source). A study in 100 people over the age of 50 found that treatment with a supplement containing 1,200 mg of sulfur (MSM) for 12 weeks decreased pain, stiffness and swelling in the joints, compared to a placebo.
Dr. Budwig fed terminal cancer patients a mixture of skim milk protein (a sulfur-containing protein) and flaxseed oil. The Budwig diet and the Gerson Therapy diet are two leading anti-cancer diets. The badly needed sulfur protein L-methionine is found in cottage cheese. L-methionine is the essential amino acid responsible for breaking down omega-3 fatty acids. Sulfur is essential for the metabolism of carbohydrates. Sulfur is required for proper assimilation of the alpha amino acids methionine and cysteine.
The National Cancer Institute found that individuals who ate the most allium vegetables (red onions, scallions, garlic, chives and leeks) had a nearly 50% lower cancer risk than those who ate the least. That page on the Cancer Institute has disappeared by one can find similar information here.
Zinc is essential for health
Zinc just so happens to be an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties. Epidemiologic studies suggest that zinc deficiency may be associated with increased risk of cancer.[4] Zinc supplementation is associated with decreased oxidative stress and improved immune function, which may be among the possible mechanisms for its cancer preventive activity.
Zinc is needed for the enzymes that regulate cell division, growth, wound healing, and proper functioning of the immune system. Zinc is an essential co-factor in a variety of cellular processes including DNA synthesis, behavioral responses, reproduction, bone formation, growth and wound healing. Zinc is a component of insulin and it plays a major role in the efficiency of most of the functions of the body.
Zinc is necessary for the free-radical quenching activity of superoxide dismutase (SOD), a powerful antioxidant enzyme which breaks down the free-radical superoxide to form hydrogen peroxide. Zinc is required for the proper function of T-lymphocytes. Zinc is required for proper functioning of genetics, immunity, formation of red blood cells, organ, muscle and bone function, cell membrane stability, cell growth, division, differentiation and genetics. Importantly, zinc is vital for the metabolism of Vitamin A.
Dr. Mei at the Anhui Medical University, in China, suggests that some aspects of immune function can be enhanced by treatment with zinc. He suggests it would be "reasonable to expect that zinc is instrumental in restoring failing immunocompetence of cancer patients. Mei studied the influence of zinc and selenium-zinc upon the immune function (T-cells, granulocytes and NK cells) of cancer patients. The results showed that immune response was strengthened.[5]
Boron
There is nothing boring about Boron especially when we read that increased levels of sex steroids have been demonstrated in both men and women after boron supplementation. Boron just happens to be one of the most important elements in nature. Boron reduces cholesterol levels and efficiently stimulates antioxidants.This means it reduces the risk of lipid peroxidation, which is often responsible for atherosclerosis and high blood pressure.
An important role of boron includes how it helps our bodies absorb magnesium better. Magnesium is an important mineral for hundreds of functions in your body. Fortunately, these two minerals work hand-in-hand to keep you feeling your best. Boron also impacts how your body uses calcium and phosphorous.
Boron roles in human physiology are diverse and important, especially in our metabolisms and other functions that involve maintaining homeostasis. Our body needs boron to create and maintain a good balance of sex hormones, estrogen and testosterone.
Boron is essential for healthy bones because it is a cofactor of an enzyme in our kidneys that converts vitamin D into its most active form 125OHD3 which is the form in which vitamin D is responsible for calcium absorption.We all know that vitamin D is essential for overall health. Boron prevents vitamin D deficiency by increasing the biological half life of vitamin D levels. Meaning, it prolongs the amount of time vitamin D stays in your body in a useful form. Boron also reduces women's daily excretion of calcium by 44% in this study.
A theme when it comes to boron and other minerals and vitamins - it's great at improving our natural absorption of other minerals. Borax is a popular inexpensive source of boron. However, instead of supplementation with this important mineral, opt for foods high in boron. These include:
- Almonds
- Beans
- Chickpeas
- Brazil nuts
- Bananas
It is almost impossible to achieve 100 percent nutritional sufficiency in the modern world because of agricultural methods, decreased soil fertility, heavily-processed foods and increased biological stress due to toxic poisons, which surround us everywhere.
Spirulina is the ultimate survival food as well as one of the most useful medicinal items a person can have in their home. Spirulina is a super-food that has been shown to be effective in cases of radiation exposure as well as cancer. Spirulina offers advantages over most other foods. Comprised of over 65% vegetable protein, it has everything the body needs to survive and thrive.
When we talk about "green foods" we're referring to a group of foods that include young cereal grasses like barley grass and wheat grass, as well as blue-green algae plants like spirulina and chlorella. Nutritionally, they are close cousins to dark green leafy vegetables, but offer far greater levels of "nutrient density." In other words, an ounce of these concentrated green foods contains much more of the beneficial phytonutrients than what is found in an ounce of green vegetables.
Spirulina is effective in raising glutathione levels because it supplies glutamic acid, glycine, cystine, and methionine in easily absorbable forms. Cysteine and cystine are closely related. One cystine molecule is composed of two bonded cysteine molecules and each can convert to the other as required.
Calcium Not Included
There are several reasons calcium is not listed in our list. First and foremost is that calcium is toxic in magnesium deficient individuals. The second is in relationship to cancer. Dr. Carmen Rodriguez, senior epidemiologist in the epidemiology and surveillance research department of the American Cancer Society, says that a 1998 Harvard School of Public Health study of 47,781 men found those consuming between 1,500 and 1,999 mg of calcium per day had about double the risk of being diagnosed with metastatic (cancer that has spread to other parts of the body) prostate cancer as those getting 500 mg per day or less. And those taking in 2,000 mg or more had over four times the risk of developing metastatic prostate cancer as those taking in less than 500 mg.
Dr. Mark Sircus, Ac., OMD, DM (P) (acupuncturist, doctor of oriental and pastoral medicine) is a prolific writer and author of some astounding medical and health-related books. Dr. Sircus's methods are based on medical science and long years of clinical experience, not only his own but experiences of doctors from around the world who have been practicing brilliant medicine.