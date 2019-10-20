© Reuters/Ammar Awad



Masked activists threw Molotov cocktails at a police station during the latest anti-government demonstration in Hong Kong. Riot cops used tear gas to try to restore order to the city's besieged streets.Police were quick to put out the fire, and deployed tear gas and water cannons in an attempt to disperse the mob.The harrowing scenes were part of a massive demonstration that saw tens of thousands take to the street on Sunday.In another video,The semi-autonomous territory has been rocked by demonstrations since March. Originally aimed at stopping an extradition bill with mainland China, the protests have become increasingly violent, with activists taking a broader anti-Beijing stance.