In order to protect lives, Mexican authorities were forced to release the notorious drug lord Joaquin El Chapo Guzman's son after heavily armed cartel gunmen launched an assault against security forces holding their alleged boss.Ovidio Guzman was briefly arrested after federal police patrol came under fire from a house where he was holed up with three others on Thursday afternoon. Once the cartel learned the drug lord's son had been apprehended, groups of armed criminals began attacking police all over the city with heavy firepower, blocking roads and setting vehicles on fire.The gunmen surrounded the house where Guzman had been nabbed "with a force greater than that of the patrol," Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said.However, the original raid on Guzman's hideout was anything but a 'routine patrol,' multiple reports alleged. Several videos show that police initially arrived at the cartel's compound in the city of Culiacan in full force - armed officers on foot, even trucks and jeeps with mounted weapons.the minister emphasized.However, several other cartel-linked individuals were detained and wounded, Secretary of Security of Sinaloa Cristobal Castañeda told El Financiero, adding that local authorities worked with the National Guard, the Army, and the Navy on the operation.As the boss of the most powerful cartel in Mexico, he ran an enormous and complex international operation, moving drugs through tunnels and a fleet of vehicles with hidden compartments - even smuggling cocaine inside cans of jalapeno peppers.His sons, Ovidio and Ivan Archivaldo, have allegedly been running the family business since El Chapo was extradited to the US in 2017. Ismael ''El Mayo" Zambada, the real leader of the Sinaloa cartel according to El Chapo's lawyer, is believed to be feuding with the pair.