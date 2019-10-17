Colors matter in medicine because humans are defined by the light they absorb and re-radiate. We are color. We are light! God is light. We are the light of this world. Thus we are Gods or at a minimum have God shining his light in us and through us meaning we are the light of pure consciousness. Since God (pure consciousness) is everywhere it is in us as well as in everyone, even in the people we do not like. Understanding and respecting this facts of existence is terribly important and can be leveraged for our health and in the practice of medicine.
The last thing we want to do if we are respectful of life is to poison it. Unfortunately that is exactly what pharmaceutical companies are into and that is what they teach in medical school. Doctors know nothing about the light and even do their best to keep people out of it, out of the sun, out of its life giving rays. A study of light and color psychology can lead to knowledge and understanding of the human condition and what to do when people get sick, mentally, emotionally, spiritually and physically.
There are two main areas of interest for us to explore, First has more to do with medicine. There is the sun of course, but many do not have easy access. Thus there are different light systems one can employ that can stand in for the healing sun. One can employ UV light, far-infrared, near-infrared, Red and blue lights in medicine and one can even use chromotherapy and use all the colors for different effects.
Understanding Ourselves Through Color
The deeper levels of color psychology lead us the the science of epistemology, which is basically the study of how we know what we know, the level of perceptual psychology or what Howard Gardner at Harvard University calls levels of intelligence. In medicine as in life, it pays to understand ourselves. And if we are in the business of helping others it helps to have a deep understanding of our patients and what's going on in their inner worlds.
The world of color psychology will take us on an inspirational journey of self-discovery through an understanding of the meaning and the intelligence that comes with each of the basic colors (ROYGBIV). Knowledge of how color affects our conscious and unconscious mind will change our lives and inspire us to discover more about ourselves. It will lead not only to heightened self-understanding but to deeper understanding of other peoples' inner world of experience, which might be different from our own.
So true is it that we are defined by color and light that there is even an empirical color test that you can quickly do online for free. The Luscher Color Test was devised by psychologist Max Luscher in 1969. Its effectiveness has been known in advertising and industry for years. It is uncanny what this test can reveal (consistently).
Dr. Max Lüscher writes, "The Luscher Color Test, despite the remarkable ease and speed with which it can be administered, is a "deep" psychological test, developed for the use of psychiatrists, psychologists, physicians and those who are professionally involved with the conscious and unconscious characteristics and motivations of others. It is NOT a parlor game."
Levels of Awareness/Perception/Intelligence
There are seven biological energy centers that are situated along the spine, which act as prisms to breakdown the background non-visible light into the spectrum colors. Each master endocrine gland is associated with a color as are different traits in our personalities.
Color Psychology Series
You Are a Rainbow - Seven Levels of Intelligence
We are in fact all engulfed in light that affects our health conditions. The body is stimulated by colors and colors are responsible for the correct working of various systems that function in the body.
Colors including red, yellow, and orange are considered warm colors and are thought to stimulate excited emotions. Cool colors are found on the blue end of the visible light spectrum and include blue, violet, and green. These colors are associated with calmness, coolness, and tranquility.
All organs, cells and atoms exist as energy, and each form has its frequency or vibrational energy. Each of our organs and energy centers vibrates and harmonizes with the frequencies of these colors. Although all light has a frequency, the range of frequencies that our eyes are biologically tuned to see is known as the visible spectrum. The lowest frequency of light that we can see is red and the highest is purple.
The visible spectrum is actually only one region in a much larger continuous band of frequencies known as the electromagnetic spectrum. So there are the same repeating pattern of frequencies up and down the spectrum, almost all of which we do not see. Meaning there are many reds we cannot see but our cells do, our glands do, our consciousness does but our eyes do not. Its like an endless piano with 7 notes and repeating 8th note.
All living beings are technically electromagnetic, and every thought and emotion is a measurable frequency as well. As I said above we are light being, frequency beings that resonate to the color spectrum in profound ways.
Heart Center of Feelings
In the middle of all of these frequencies is our heart center of feelings/intuition that is connected to a field of information not bound by the classical limits of time and space. Ancient mystics, philosophers and great thinkers were on to the right idea about our deepest perceptual center. Both my work HeartHealth, and an organization called HeartMath teach us to become heart-coherent by practicing simple techniques that can change our lives by helping us access much more of our intuitive intelligence.
There is a wisdom in the feeling heart, when connected to the intuitive center, that helps us discern our issues, communications and decisions that are becoming more necessary than ever in the age of confusion, conflict and disease we are passing through. The problem with psychopaths is they have no heart.
