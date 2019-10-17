our human culture our animal nature the logic of conflict the nature of political action

1.

It is thus safe to say that so far there has been no society, no culture that did not exhibit forms of hierarchy, status and domination

2.

3.

4.

The political form which is required for the realisation of equality stands in strict opposition to the content of the goal to be achieved

Christoph Kletzer is the Director of the Politics, Philosophy and Law Programme at King's College London. Follow him on Twitter @c_kletzer