"When I use a word, it means just what I choose it to mean - neither more nor less."



"The question is," said Alice "whether you CAN make words mean so many different things."



"The question is," said Humpty Dumpty, "which is to be master - that's all."

When supporters of Catalan leaders jailed for organizing a democratic vote advance on Barcelona airport, media make a fuss over 'separatists' causing chaos. When the same tactic's used in Hong Kong, it's a 'pro-democracy' protest.But authorIn Through the Looking Glass, first published in 1871, Humpty Dumpty tells Alice, and in rather a scornful manner:As so often happens, it finds its apogee in Syria.- but now it's becoming ridiculous. The so-calledso-calledso-called-the FSA- are now being denounced all over the world for the savagery of their conduct in the Turkish incursions in north-east Syria.The problem is that the Humpty Dumpties fulminating into their fountain-pens against it are the very same Humpties who told us for years that these were 'moderate-rebels,' 'secular' soldiers fighting for 'democracy' against 'dictatorship' in Syria. So much so,and over which we are now oh so appalled...Those of us who drew attention to the fact that one of the FSA commanders had, in a former role, cut out a prisoner's heart and eaten it on YouTube, were banned from social media-platforms, branded "Assad-apologists" or "Putin-apologists" or, in my case, both. That the so-called 'democratic' opposition was merely an alphabet-soup of Islamist fanatic forces in white-helmets wearing Mrs Clinton's lipstick was a truth which simply could not be uttered.This tragic farce is, in fact, ending as it began, when Hillary Humpty Dumpty Clinton's launch of theliterally died on her lips when it was pointed outThe name changed but the flow of guns, money, political and propaganda support never did.Space and ennui precludes my adumbrating the full set of the false-teeth in the Syria story, so let me pay homage to Catalonia.Worse, a "mob" of their supporters have advanced on...the airport in Barcelona! Commerce, holidays, trade are being WRECKED, wrecked I tell you, by this undemocratic form of protest.When the Hong-Kong protesters confront the Chinese police with Molotovs, knives, even guns, it is the policeman stabbed in the neck who is the villain.When the French police literally disarm Yellow-Vest protesters -even Humpty Dumpty runs out of words,George Orwell's novel 1984 was supposed to be a dystopian work of fiction,if we were not careful.and some of the worst hypocrites in the world - otherwise known as the free-media in free-countries - deploy it to the nodding approbation of the political-classes they serve.As Humpty Dumpty said, "The question is, which is to be master - that's all."