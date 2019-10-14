In the last five years, 65 people have lost their lives while 242 heads of cattle perished due to lightning strikes, a report said.Environmentalists have blamed this on the increasing ecological imbalance in the district.Experts said that most deaths have taken place due to lack of precautionary measures by people.District emergency officer Siddhartha Kumar Patnaik said more efforts will be made to reach out to people to make them aware of precautionary measures during rains and thunderstorms.The district administration has been providing compensation to the bereaved families and the critically wounded people.The IMD has been giving advance information about lightning and rainfall.Most of the deaths were reported in the months between May and September.