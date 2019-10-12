Society's Child
Extinction Rebellion mocked for 'trying to hide' diesel generator in protest camp
Express
Sat, 12 Oct 2019 09:46 UTC
Unverified footage has emerged of an Extinction Rebellion camp that claims to be in Berlin using what appears to be a diesel generator for power. The large machine was covered by wooden pallets in an apparent attempt to hide it despite the loud whirring noise.
The original footage was posted by German politician Alice Weidel. Sharing the clip, which has been viewed a total of 1.3 million times on Twitter, with her 81.3 thousand followers, Ms Weidel claimed: "What is #ExtinctionRebellion actually doing in this camp?" She accompanied the tweet with the hashtag "#BerlinBlockieren", which is being used by the climate activists in the German capital for their demonstration blitz.
Former SAS Regimental Sergeant Major, James Deegan MC, retweeted the video to his Twitter page in view of his 16.6 thousand followers, calling the climate activists "hypocrites" as they insist on lecturing people against using fossil fuels.
His caption read: "Hypocrites absolute hypocrites. Extinction Rebellion camp using a diesel generator for power.
"Did they think the pallets made it invisible and soundproof?"
While new-generation diesel emits lower levels of carbon dioxide than petrol engines, they tend to emit higher levels of nitrogen oxides.
In built-up urban areas, these emissions mean that diesel engines are often the biggest cause of roadside air pollution.
The climate action group is currently undergoing a planned two-week protest to shut down central London.
Extinction Rebellion London's Twitter page has responded to the video footage refuting any claims it came from one their camps in the UK capital.
They tweeted: "Trolls are posting videos of diesel generator. This is randomly off the internet somewhere.
"There are no indications in the video of #ExtinctionRebellion being present. The trees in the video are not UK & vans are parked, but all double yellows around here."
Protestors have gatecrashed several of the capital's iconic landmarks. They have also assembled in European capitals, Berlin and Paris.
Lambeth Bridge, Westminster Bridge and Trafalgar Square in London have been locked off.
The environmental group has confirmed up to 30,000 activists are expected to take to the streets.
They plan to shut down a dozen sites across Westminster.
The campaign group also plan to cause chaos outside key Government departments.
This could impact access to St Thomas's hospital - located near the Houses of Parliament.
More than 1,000 protesters were arrested in April following an 11-day demonstration in London.
Extinction Rebellion said 4,000 members are prepared to be arrested this time around.
The radical environmentalists have urged the Government to declare a "climate and ecological emergency".
The group demands the Government to commit to reducing carbon emissions to net-zero by 2025.
In a statement, Extinction Rebellion said: "To date, almost 10,000 people have confirmed that they will be coming to London to rebel, compared to 2,000 prior to April's Rebellion.
"Among those confirming their participation, 5,000 have stated that they are willing to be arrested, 2,245 are willing to go to prison and 1,836 are prepared to go on hunger strike.
"Based on projections from April's Rebellion, total numbers for this Rebellion could attract between 20,000 and 30,000 people."
