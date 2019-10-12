© Twitter



Extinction Rebellion has been mocked after a viral video surfaced which purports to show the group powering one of its camps using pollution-emitting diesel generators.The original footage was posted by German politician Alice Weidel. Sharing the clip, which has been viewed a total of 1.3 million times on Twitter, with her 81.3 thousand followers, Ms Weidel claimed: "What is #ExtinctionRebellion actually doing in this camp?" She accompanied the tweet with the hashtag "#BerlinBlockieren", which is being used by the climate activists in the German capital for their demonstration blitz.Former SAS Regimental Sergeant Major, James Deegan MC, retweeted the video to his Twitter page in view of his 16.6 thousand followers, calling the climate activists "hypocrites" as they insist on lecturing people against using fossil fuels.His caption read: "Hypocrites absolute hypocrites. Extinction Rebellion camp using a diesel generator for power."Did they think the pallets made it invisible and soundproof?"While new-generation diesel emits lower levels of carbon dioxide than petrol engines, they tend to emit higher levels of nitrogen oxides.In built-up urban areas, these emissions mean that diesel engines are often the biggest cause of roadside air pollution.The climate action group is currently undergoing a planned two-week protest to shut down central London.Extinction Rebellion London's Twitter page has responded to the video footage refuting any claims it came from one their camps in the UK capital.Protestors have gatecrashed several of the capital's iconic landmarks. They have also assembled in European capitals, Berlin and Paris.Lambeth Bridge, Westminster Bridge and Trafalgar Square in London have been locked off.The environmental group has confirmed up to 30,000 activists are expected to take to the streets.They plan to shut down a dozen sites across Westminster.The campaign group also plan to cause chaos outside key Government departments.This could impact access to St Thomas's hospital - located near the Houses of Parliament.More than 1,000 protesters were arrested in April following an 11-day demonstration in London.Extinction Rebellion said 4,000 members are prepared to be arrested this time around.The radical environmentalists have urged the Government to declare a "climate and ecological emergency".The group demands the Government to commit to reducing carbon emissions to net-zero by 2025.