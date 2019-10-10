© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls



Eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion (XR) says it is attempting a "Hong Kong-style" occupation and shutdown of London City Airport for three whole days starting Thursday. Police are already arresting protesters at the site.Footage and images from the airport, taken just minutes after the protest officially got under way, show police removing XR members from the airport entrance and making arrests.Access to the terminal is reportedly being restricted unless people have a boarding pass valid for travel and ID, adding an extra delay and screening measure to the already security-laden site.