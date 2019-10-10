Extinction Rebellion protestors
© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
Police officers detain Extinction Rebellion protestors at London City Airport, October 10, 2019.
Eco-activist group Extinction Rebellion (XR) says it is attempting a "Hong Kong-style" occupation and shutdown of London City Airport for three whole days starting Thursday. Police are already arresting protesters at the site.

Extra security and policing have been put in place at the UK airport after the group threatened it would attempt a major disruption, with its members "lying, sitting or glueing-on in front of the departure and arrivals gates" in a desperate bid to block entry to travelers.

Footage and images from the airport, taken just minutes after the protest officially got under way, show police removing XR members from the airport entrance and making arrests.



Access to the terminal is reportedly being restricted unless people have a boarding pass valid for travel and ID, adding an extra delay and screening measure to the already security-laden site.