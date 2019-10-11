Are there any safe places to go during a global pandemic?

Preparedness is hampered by the lack of continued political will at all levels. Although national leaders respond to health crises when fear and panic grow strong enough, most countries do not devote the consistent energy and resources needed to keep outbreaks from escalating into disasters. (source)

Is a global pandemic right around the corner?

It isn't like The Walking Dead, where suddenly 80% of the population is affected overnight. With a pandemic, you hear a little hum about it before it gets bad. The World Health Organization makes some flyers, reports are given, and there is a mention on the evening news. But, generally speaking, officials are stingy with information because they don't want to "start a panic." This means that the judicious prepper needs to pay close attention when new viruses begin to be mentioned.

How does one prepare for something like a pandemic?

Cough remedies

Nasal decongestants

Petroleum Jelly (Vaseline) for dry, worn noses.

Tissues

Plenty of toilet paper (can also be used for tissues if you run out.)

Nitrile, Playtex, or simple plastic food-handlers gloves

Diarrhea medication like Imodium

Antiemetic/Nausea medication, prescription like Phenergan or promethazine HCL, or over the counter such as Pepto Bismol. (Be aware: Pepto Bismol can cause black bowel movements due to the ingredient Bismuth.)

Antacids

Benadryl

Water, water, water for hydration in all illnesses

Hand sanitizer and antibacterial soap. Please be aware that it's important to wash your hands with soap before using hand sanitizer. Sanitizer alone just won't work.

Alcohol (If you want to drink it as well as use it for first aid, get Vodka 😉 )

Bleach for surface sanitization

Vinegar

A way to dry laundry indoors (dryer or portable clothesline)

Plenty of laundry detergent and a way to have hot water for cleaning.

N95 and up masks

Tea bags

Lemon

Honey (maybe pasteurized for children of certain ages)

Thermometers: more than one - actually more than two if you can. Mercury is the best in my opinion, but digital and temple work too.

Ice in case you can't get a very high temperature down. (Alcohol can work as well - avoid drafts)

Over the counter pain relievers like Tylenol or Ibuprofen.

Humidifiers

Plastic Sheeting - enough to create two doorways, providing a small room before the actual 'sick' room.

Duct Tape