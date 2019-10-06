© Assaf Peretz, Israel Antiquities Authority



A massive 5,000-year-old metropolis thathas been uncovered alongside Israel's newest city, Harish, during new roadworks. The 160-acre (over 650 dunam) city isin Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority announced on Sunday."It is muchin the land of Israel — and outside the land of Israel —," said excavation co-director Dr. Yitzhak Paz in an IAA video.In addition, just ahead of the construction of a new interchange over the En Esur (Ein Asawir) archaeological site, IAA archaeologists also discovered an earlier, 7,000-year-old Chalcolithic settlement under several of the 5,000-year-old structures."This is a huge city - a megalopolis in relation to the Early Bronze Age, where thousands of inhabitants, who... This is the Early Bronze Age New York of our region; a cosmopolitan and planned city," said excavation directors Itai Elad, Paz and Dr. Dina Shalem in an IAA statement.Salvage excavations have been taking place at the site for the past two and a half years, financed by Netivei Israel - the National Transport Infrastructure Company Ltd. Over 5,000 high school students and volunteers from the area have participated in them.Due to the importance of the site, Netivei Israel has significantly increased the height of the planned interchange and will preserve the excavations through high-tech documentation and physical conservation.The digs have revealed an Early Bronze Age (end of the 4th millennium BCE) planned city located near Wadi Ara, near two water springs, in the Haifa district of northern Israel. According to Paz, the land is fertile for agriculture and is close to important, central trade routes."The excavation at this site revealed two main settlements," explained Shalem in an IAA video.The layout of the city, said Elad, the third co-director, indicates. During the excavation, the team discovered a very large public building that was unlike any of the others. It was, said Elad, most probably, which the archaeologists assume was also used during religious rituals."These findings allow us to look beyond the material into the spiritual life of the large community that lived at the site," said the archaeologists.Among the interesting artifacts revealed at the site was. Flint tools, millions of pottery sherds and basalt stone vessels were also found."These surprising findings allow us, for the first time, to define the cultural characteristics of the inhabitants of this area in ancient times," according to the IAA statement.It is during this era, said the statement, thatAccording to the archaeologists, alongside the more sophisticated construction and city planning, there had to have been complex governance in the site as well.For the 5,000 Israeli pupils and young adults — Jews and Arabs — who participated in the excavations, their firsthand knowledge and experiences may also change their perspective and their connection to the land of Israel. As history books are rewritten, the students were on the frontlines of early research."The study of this site will change forever what we know about the emergence [and] rise of urbanization in the land of Israel and in the whole region," said Paz. "And it means that what we know now will change what is written today in the traditional books when people read about the archaeology of Israel."