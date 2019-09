© Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine

Polar explorers have discovered a monumental "lost" ice cave with three floors, a giant hall, 200 meters of walkways, several lakes and a river hidden in Antarctica.The mysterious cave was found on Galindez Island, where explorers from the Ukranian Antarctic Expedition (UAE) are based. There was a known entrance to the cave opposite the island's shore station, however several years ago the opening was blocked when a glacier shifted into the ocean.The team searched tirelessly to find another entrance into the cave. After several unsuccessful attempts, they found an opening at an old British base - only to discover that the cave is actually three times larger than the team previously thought.Researchers know the feather does not belong to a penguin, but the sample has been shipped back to Ukraine for further examination to determine exactly what it belongs to and, more importantly, how long it had been there.